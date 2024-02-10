美小型飛機緊急降落佛州公路　撞汽車爆炸大火兩死(有片)

美國佛羅里達州一架小型飛機於當地時間周五(9日)緊急降落佛羅里達州一條高速公路時，撞向一輛汽車，造成至少2人死亡。
機師報告兩引擎均失靈
該架龐巴迪挑戰者600型噴射機當地下午由俄亥俄州起飛，原定前往佛羅里達州西南部一個機場，期間機師報告兩個引擎失靈，聯絡控制塔要求緊急降落，但未到達機場，已要在附近公路降落，結果引發爆炸和大火，機上5人當中有3人生還。受事故影響，公路部分行車線封閉，交通受阻。美國聯邦航空管理局和國家運輸安全委員會將調查事故。
🚨#BREAKING: A private jet has crashed on interstate I-75 bursting into flames— 🚨 DIANAPUYAL XPRESS 📰🗞️1St Edition 📌 (@DinaPayalXpress) February 9, 2024
📌#Naples | #Flordia
Numerous firefighters and other emergency crews are on the scene after a 2004 Challenger 600 jet with the tail number N823KD, https://t.co/E9oiCfIxJDhttps://t.co/wJZuGbMJue pic.twitter.com/DsRWPP7riM
🚨#BREAKING: A private jet has crashed on interstate I-75 bursting into flames— R A W S A L E R T S (@rawsalerts) February 9, 2024
📌#Naples | #Flordia
Numerous firefighters and other emergency crews are on the scene after a 2004 Challenger 600 jet with the tail number N823KD, operated by a charter company called Hop-A-Jet,… pic.twitter.com/0VejgA8FxZ