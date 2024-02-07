熱門搜尋:
科技
2024-02-07 14:45:00

Galaxy S23系列推4項Galaxy AI功能 Samsung:確認將在上半年推出

今日 Samsung 證實，其新的Galaxy AI功能將在今年上半年出現在 Galaxy S23系列上!

Samsung 早前的全新旗艦 Galaxy S24系列，其中一個主打的能是”Galaxy AI”。不過這個 AI 功能再不是 Galaxy S24 獨佔了，今日 Samsung 證實，其新的Galaxy AI功能將在今年上半年出現在 Galaxy S23系列上!

Samsung 已將 “Circle To Search”、”Live Translate”、”Note Assist” 及 “Photo Assist” 四大AI功能列為 Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra 即將推出的新功能

Samsung 近日已証實將在上半年為Galaxy S23系列推出Galaxy AI功能，而X用户Tarun Vat 發現，Samsung 已將 “Circle To Search”、”Live Translate”、”Note Assist” 及 “Photo Assist” 四大AI功能列為 Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra 即將推出的新功能，相信Galaxy AI 功能同樣會於 Galaxy S23、Galaxy S23+、Galaxy S23 FE、Galaxy Z Fold5 及 Galaxy Z Flip5 上出現。

至於2023年以前的 Samsung 手機，例如 Galaxy S22 Ultra、Galaxy Z Fold4、Galaxy Z Flip4、Galaxy A54 及 Galaxy A34 等暫時未有消息。

